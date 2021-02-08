Credit Suisse Group Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $76.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

