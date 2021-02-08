Credit Suisse Group Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $90.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

