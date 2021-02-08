Critical Analysis: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25 SBA Communications 0 3 12 0 2.80

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $322.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11% SBA Communications -0.70% N/A -0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.82 -$7.24 million $1.37 5.62 SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.10 $146.99 million $8.49 32.26

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

