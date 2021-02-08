Critical Contrast: Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) versus BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Chester Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and BankFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.96 $11.67 million $1.03 9.19

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chester Bancorp and BankFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. Given BankFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.