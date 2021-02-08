Critical Contrast: Medifast (NYSE:MED) vs. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medifast alerts:

83.0% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Medifast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medifast and Tattooed Chef, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medifast presently has a consensus target price of $251.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Risk & Volatility

Medifast has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifast and Tattooed Chef’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $713.67 million 4.14 $77.92 million $5.96 42.12 Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 11.27% 80.07% 42.51% Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

Summary

Medifast beats Tattooed Chef on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The company markets its products through direct ecommerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.