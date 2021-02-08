CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,756 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock valued at $223,610,355. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

