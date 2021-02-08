Crust Hits Market Cap of $15.90 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $1.82 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00021129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

