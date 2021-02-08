CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $44.69 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

