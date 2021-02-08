Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Announces Earnings Results

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:CUB traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.92 and a beta of 0.89.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

