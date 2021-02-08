Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.75

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 15476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -486.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

