CUDOS Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One CUDOS token can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,638,867 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

