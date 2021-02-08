Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $7.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,667. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

