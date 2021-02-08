Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Cummins stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.98. 23,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cummins by 6,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Cummins by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

