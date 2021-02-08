cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,039.24 or 0.11581234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00051946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00170914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00059322 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00067237 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00208748 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

