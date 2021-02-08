Cwm LLC Buys 32 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $377.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day moving average is $327.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $379.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

