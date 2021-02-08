Cwm LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 154.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

