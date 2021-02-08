Cwm LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $53.37 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.