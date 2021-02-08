Cwm LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 458,400 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

