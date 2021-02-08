Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 589,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

