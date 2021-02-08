Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,310.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.11 ($78.95).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

