Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

