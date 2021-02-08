Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for 4.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $19,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $1,431,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

