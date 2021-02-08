DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

