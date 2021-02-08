DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

