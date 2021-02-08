DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

