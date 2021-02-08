DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,832.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

