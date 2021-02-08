DCM Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $65.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.30 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

