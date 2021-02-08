DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 75,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $274.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.