DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,546. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GNMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

