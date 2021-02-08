Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $51.36 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.