Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00284911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $828.18 or 0.01915848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.