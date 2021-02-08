Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth $237,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

