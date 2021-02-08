Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.86

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

