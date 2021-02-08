Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.43 ($64.03).

ETR:COK opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Friday. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 55.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.12.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

