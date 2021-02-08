Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Shares of RHM stock opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Friday. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.