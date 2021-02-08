Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

