Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “CHF 23.50” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

