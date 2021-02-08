DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

