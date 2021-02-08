Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $64.45 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.