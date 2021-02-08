Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $85.00 at B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $88.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

