DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.04 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 4% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $830,477.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00304664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $776.97 or 0.02011630 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

