DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $944,251.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $944,251.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00271771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003236 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.87 or 0.01819330 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

