Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

DFS stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

