Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

