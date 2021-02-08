Discovery Value Fund Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 9.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.46% of Teladoc Health worth $423,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $6.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.84. 47,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,508. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $294.74.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

