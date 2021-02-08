DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $54.10 million. DMC Global posted sales of $86.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $225.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

BOOM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. 1,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $853.20 million, a P/E ratio of -146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.