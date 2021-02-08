DMM: Governance (DMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $2.00 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,523,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,184,206 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com.

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

