Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Given a C$85.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.20.

DCBO opened at C$71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.71. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -280.28.

About Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

