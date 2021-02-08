Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

