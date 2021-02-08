Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.91

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.